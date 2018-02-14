Cardi B has arguably been the queen of hip hop for the better part of eight months, but Nicki Minaj is ready to get back on top of the mountain.

"Cardi B took over the scene and has been breaking all these records. Anyone in their right mind would be like, 'I better step my game up,'" a source close to Nicki told Page Six. "She wants to be on top. It's friendly competition. It's not a Remy Ma situation, but, Nicki definitely pays attention."

A separate source said Nicki isn't concerned with Cardi B's success.

"Nicki is focused only on Nicki," the source said. "She's in the studio in Miami. She just had a private listening session with her managers. Drake and [Lil] Wayne are in Miami, too — hopefully all recording together."

Nicki, who is normally hugely active on social media, hasn't posted on Instagram this year, prompting many to wonder where she's been.

Cardi, of course, has been donning the hip hop crown since "Bodak Yellow" came out last summer. Big changes could be coming very soon for Cardi, though. On Feb. 14, TMZ reported that she is pregnant.