Stars at their first Met Gala

The theme of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala isn't the only thing that changes from year to year! As the event chairperson, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour also handpicks a new group of elite celebrities to invite to the New York City soiree. With no guarantee of making the coveted guest list twice, those lucky enough to score a ticket to fashion's biggest night dress to impress. Beyonce, for example, chose a timeless blush Armani Privé gown for her debut at the "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy"-themed Met Gala in 2008. Ahead of the annual benefit on May 6, 2019, Wonderwall.com went digging through the archives to uncover more big stars at their very first Met Galas. Get clicking!

