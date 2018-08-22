Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin enjoyed a very special family celebration on Aug. 21: They had their two youngest boys baptized.

"We baptized Leonardo and Romeo today," Hilaria wrote atop a snapshot of the Baldwin crew that she shared on her Instagram Story later in the day. "I know... We were a little late with baptizing Leo..."

@hilariabaldwin / Instagram

Leo is 23 months old while Romeo is 3 months old.

Hilaria, 34, shared several photos from the rite of passage for Catholics, including an Instagram pic of herself holding young Romeo in his traditional white baptismal gown and bonnet.

Romeo A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Aug 21, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

Another image posted to her Instagram Story shows the infant appearing calm and relaxed as he's held over the baptismal font by Alec, 60, as big sister Carmen, 5, looks on and as a priest prepares to pour holy water over his head. "Romeo didn't flinch," Hilaria captioned the pic.

@hilariabaldwin / Instagram

The next photo told a very different story for toddler Leo. "Leo flinches a lot. He's my sensitive baby," Hilaria explained atop an image showing a crying Leo being held over the font by both herself and Alec. "But he was OK with some kisses," she added in another pic showing a content little Leo cuddled up in her arms.

Yet another photo taken after the sacramental ceremony shows Leo smiling as Hilaria holds him and Alec laughs.

@hilariabaldwin / Instagram

Baby Romeo remained in a great mood during the whole event, as evidenced by another snapshot his mom -- a former yoga instructor who also has 3-year-old son Rafael with Alec -- shared on her Instagram Story. "And Romeo was like..." she captioned the pic of Romeo making a cute face.

@hilariabaldwin / Instagram

At one point while they were at the church, an antsy Leo spent time on the floor. Like many parents, Alec saw the humor in the chaotic day, captioning a snapshot of his little guy on the ground, "A sneak peek at the cover of Leo's debut album, On a Red Rug in a White Suit."

A few days earlier, the couple threw a fifth birthday party for their eldest child and only girl, Carmen. (Alec is also dad to a 22-year-old daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

The baptism news comes a few days after Hilaria shared with fans on social media that a year ago in August 2017, she was devastated to learn she'd suffered a chemical pregnancy and lost the baby. But a month later, she explained, she became pregnant with Romeo. "It all turned out as it was meant to be," she wrote atop a video montage featuring images of her youngest son. "What a difference a year makes."