Kate Hudson finally has her mini me.

On Oct. 2, the actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles, Kate announced on Wednesday on Instagram.

"She's here," Kate said, adding that they have named her Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," Kate wrote. "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

It's the first child for the Kate and Danny. Kate also has sons Ryder Robinson, 14, and Bingham Bellamy, 7, from previous relationships.

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Sept. 20, just a few days before the birth, Kate said she hadn't picked out a name yet but had narrowed it down to a few.

"We're going to decide when the day comes," she explained.

Of course, Kate has had plenty of time to prepare, since she and Danny -- who've been dating since December 2017 but have known one another for more than 15 years -- found out their child's gender in April.

"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting than just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

Just a week before the gender reveal, Kate told The Times that she likely wasn't done having kids and hinted that she wanted a girl.

"I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she said.

On Sept. 20, she told Ellen why she didn't want to wait to find out the gender.

"I had to be prepared if it was another boy -- which I would have been really happy with, obviously," she said. "You know, I just needed to know."

For Kate, all the Ts were crossed and the Is were dotted before she gave birth. On Sept. 23, her friends all gathered for a baby shower.

"Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday 💕 #WeReady," she captioned a snapshot.

A few days earlier on her Instagram Story, she shared images of Danny testing out a baby carrier. "I think someone's ready to go," she captioned the image. In June, she also began renovating their home in preparation for the baby.

In the words of Kate's character in "Almost Famous": It's all happening.