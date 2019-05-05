Ten months after getting engaged to composer-producer David Foster, 69, Katharine McPhee, 35, celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a wild surprise bachelorette party in London.

@katharinemcphee / Instagram

As soon as the singer-actress got off stage following a performance of her hit musical "Waitress" on May 3, she discovered that co-stars and friends were waiting backstage, ready to kick things off.

Friends and crew members Aisling Gaffney and Suzanne Harger, who planned the bash, shared videos of Katharine walking into her dressing room as the surprise "hen party" began. "We're going out?" the shocked actress asked the room as she took off her wig, then gleefully danced around as she realized what was happening.

"Casually walked off stage to this," Katharine wrote atop a photo of herself on her Instagram Story in which she's sipping a drink from a red Solo cup while wearing a white veil. Rose gold Mylar balloons spelled out "Bride To Be" on the wall behind her.

@katharinemcphee / Instagram

She also took to Instagram to post a dressing room mirror selfie that she captioned, "the future is happy and bright #katchelorette."

Katharine took to Twitter and her Instagram Story to share videos and photos of herself getting a lap dance from a male stripper dressed as a fireman as Ginuwine's "Pony" played in the background. "Not your typical backstage meet and greet," she captioned a tweet that included a brief clip of herself with the exotic dancer.

The "katchelorette" party also featured plenty of alcohol, music and dancing. Kat, who wore a white "bride to be" sash and a necklace attached to a shot cup -- drank with her friends and got down to songs including Britney Spears' "Crazy," Whitney Houston's "Somebody Who Loves Me" and, hilariously, a song from her old NBC musical series, "Smash."

"Waitress" co-star Nicole Raquel Dennis posted a slideshow that included a video clip of Katharine dancing and singing the words to "The 20th Century Fox Mambo" from "Smash."

Kat's "Waitress" co-star Marisha Wallace also had a blast. "The #KATchelorette was LIT!" she captioned a slideshow on Instagram, adding a fire emoji.

In February, Page Six reported that Katharine and David, who've been a couple for the last two years, are planning to wed in London this summer.