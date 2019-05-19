Katharine McPhee and David Foster may have pulled a Justin and Hailey Bieber and gotten married before their traditional wedding ceremony.

The engaged couple, who are reportedly planning a summer wedding in London, where Katharine has been starring in a West End production of "Waitress," were spotted leaving a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday, May 17, holding paperwork the Daily Mail suspects could be a marriage certificate.

It could also be a marriage license, of course, especially if they're tying the knot across the pond and getting things in order in the States before they leave.

Katharine's schedule will likely become less hectic after her final "Waitress" performance at the Adelphi Theatre on June 15.

David, 69, popped the question to Katharine, 35, last summer on the island of Capri. Since then, they've hinted on social media that their wedding planning is underway -- in January, Katharine joked on Twitter that choosing a bridal party is "like choosing a MySpace Top 8," a reference to the now defunct social media site's function that displayed your favorite people by default.

This spring, Katharine's friends and "Waitress" co-stars surprised her with a "katchelorette" party as soon as she got offstage. According to videos her pals posted on Instagram, strippers and plenty of shots were involved.

They have not confirmed any details about the ceremony, though.

"It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us," Katharine told People in 2018, referring to the much discussed age gap between her and her man.

"He has things to learn from me and I have a lot of things to learn from him, so I think we have a nice yin and yang," she added.

Katharine was previously married to Nick Cokas, whom she divorced in 2016, while David has said "I do" to four women -- Yolanda Hadid, Linda Thompson, Rebecca Dyer, and B.J. Cook.