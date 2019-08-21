Miley Cyrus 'disappointed' by Liam Hemsworth's divorce filing as the former couple looks to the future, plus more news

Miley Cyrus 'didn't expect' Liam's divorce filing as an insider says he felt it 'was time to move on'

When a rep for Miley Cyrus -- followed by Liam Hemsworth -- confirmed earlier this month that the newlyweds were calling time on their marriage, the announcements used phrasing like "taking time" and "separated," implying they hadn't decided whether to divorce. Now that Liam, 29, has filed to officially end their marriage of just seven months, a source tells People Miley, 26, is surprised but looking towards the future. "She didn't expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well," says a source close to the singer. "What she and Liam had for a long time was very special," the insider continues. "It's just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him. ... She isn't trying to hurt him, but she wants to share what she's been going through. She's channeling her emotions into her work and leaning on her family and friends." One of those friends is clearly Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from Brody Jenner and has been enjoying more than a little bit of PDA with Miley in Europe and Los Angeles since the news of Miley and Liam's split broke. Liam, meanwhile, seems to have decided that after a decade of on-off romance with Miley, something had to give. An ET source says, "Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," citing the irreconcilable differences Liam referenced in his Wednesday, Aug. 21, divorce filing. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh," says ET's source. "Liam has come to terms that it was time to move on." Liam has been spending time with his "supportive" family at home in Australia, the insider adds. "At first, Liam wanted to just give it time but he finally felt like things were getting nasty and he didn't want to drag it out publicly. He decided it was all too much."

