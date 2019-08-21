2019 MTV Video Music Award nominees' best recent style moments

Wonderwall.com is gearing up for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26 by taking a look back at the nominees' best recent fashion moments. Keep reading to see how Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and more music stars have been slaying the style game of late, starting with our favorite former country singer… Taylor earned seven VMA nominations for "You Need to Calm Down" (video of the year, song of the year, best pop video, best video for good, best direction, best editing and best art direction) and three VMA nominations for "Me!" (best collaboration, best cinematography and best visual effects). Though she's had many fantastic fashion moments so far this year, her best look came early in 2019: The chart-topper stunned in a figure-flaunting black Versace off-the-shoulder number featuring a sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit during the 2019 Golden Globes in January. It wasn't just one of her best looks of the year -- it was one of her best looks ever!

