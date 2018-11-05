Cardi B's best style moments

Cardi B's style is a lot like her personality: fun, daring, a little unconventional and always extravagant. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the Bronx rapper's best fashion moments, starting with this stunning printed ensemble. Cardi wore a black Michael Costello feather-print high-neck gown with a high slit and exaggerated shoulder pads to Paris Fashion Week in September 2018. She paired the gorgeous dress with a matching wide-brim Michael Costello hat, black platform heels and statement earrings. Keep reading for more of Cardi's best looks!

RELATED: Most memorable Grammys fashion