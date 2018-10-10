Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards have served up some legendary style moments over the years (Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's matching denim-on-denim, anyone?), and the 2018 red carpet was no exception! Check Wonderwall.com's roundup of the best and worst dressed stars of the night, starting with the one and only Taylor Swift! We appreciated the nod to the Tin Man, but Halloween is still a few weeks away, Taylor! This costume-like look included a long-sleeved, high-necked sparkly, reflective mess of a minidress combined with ill-fitting, matching thigh-high boots with a black pointed-toe detail. And while we would be all for this Balmain combination at a costume party, for the AMAs, we expected a whole lot more from the pop star. Keep reading to see her beauty look and the rest of the night's hit and misses!

