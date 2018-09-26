Fashion hits and misses for September 2018

From Fashion Weeks around the globe to the Primetime Emmys, you can count on the stars to pull out their best sartorial selections this month. So who landed a fashion hit and whose looks missed the mark? Wonderwall.com is rounding up all of the major moments, starting with our first miss of the month, which comes from Blake Lively. Too many layers! We know fall is here, but we couldn't get behind Blake's layered-up Dior look at the brand's Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 24. With a structured, check-patterned skirt over top a layer of tulle and an intricately patterned jacket all underneath a gray trench, all of the couture got lost in there. Keep reading to see even more terrible and terrific September fashion!

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses for August 2018