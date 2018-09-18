Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

Ball gowns, neon hues and full skirts galore! The 2018 Emmys did not disappoint in the style department, with many stars putting their best fashion foot forward. As for the others? Well, we've rounded up the best and worst looks of the night, starting with someone who missed the mark -- Emilia Clarke. Her Dior dress was all over the place, from the bodice of sheer lace and floral pattern to that skirt of alternating sheer and floral panels, and we weren't fans of the odd frock. Keep reading to see even more Emmy fashion!

