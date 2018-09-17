The best photos from inside the 2018 Emmy Awards
Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos from on stage, in the audience and behind the scenes during the 2018 Emmy Awards, starting with this shot of Tiffany Haddish, who posed with her Emmy as a unicorn horn. Now keep reading for more!
RELATED: Stars walk the red carpet during the 2018 Emmy Awards
