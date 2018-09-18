What's buzzing at the 2018 Primetime Emmys

Most "wow" moment of the night

TV's biggest night is back! That's right, folks, the Emmys are here! There were so many questions heading into the show thanks, in part, to hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che of "Saturday Night Live" and "Weekend Update" segment fame. How political would they get? Would Colin's girlfriend, Scarlett Johansson, make an appearance to support her man? (Yes, she would -- but more on that in a minute.) Would people wear, say and do outrageous things? Wonderwall.com has the rundown on what's buzzing at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018, starting with... Wow. Wow. Wow. An Emmy and a wife all in one night! Glenn Weiss had the best night ever. First, he won the Emmy for best directing for a variety special for his work on the 2018 Oscars. But the award played second fiddle to what was about to happen. During his speech, he got emotional while speaking about his mother, who passed away two weeks ago. He then turned his attention to his girlfriend who was sitting in the audience and spoke about how his mother had loved her. "Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend, Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life and Mom was right -- don't ever let go of of your sunshine," Glenn said. "You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife." The audience went berserk with applause. His lady love was stunned and crying. The crowd was on its feet screaming. As she made her way to the stage, Glenn said, "I haven't asked yet," making it clear a proper proposal was coming. Once Jan joined him on stage, Glenn pulled out a ring. "This is the ring that my dad put on my mother's finger 67 years ago," he said. He then got on his knee and proposed. She said yes.

