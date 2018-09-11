Michael Che and Colin Jost: Get to know the 2018 Emmys hosts

On Sept. 17, "Saturday Night Live" stars and writers Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The duo, who anchor the popular "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live," are following a long line of alums of the sketch-comedy show who have hosted the Emmys including Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon. In anticipation of the 2018 ceremony, which hasn't had more than one host since 2008, Wonderwall.com is sharing a few things you should know about these talented comedians.

