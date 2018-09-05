Red Carpet

Fashion flashback: 1988 Primetime Emmys

On Sept. 17, 2018, the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In honor of TV's big night, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the fashion from the 1988 Emmys 30 years ago. "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley received her first Emmy nod that year for her performance as Rebecca Howe on the beloved comedy series. Cigarette in hand, Kirstie stepped out wearing a long-sleeved red turtleneck gown with metallic lamé accents and perfectly matched nails, lips and accessories.

