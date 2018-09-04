Fashion flashback: 1998 Primetime Emmys

The Primetime Emmys are taking place on Sept. 17, 2018. In honor of the 70th annual television awards show, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the event's red carpet 20 years ago -- in 1998! First up, Angelina Jolie! Angelina at the Emmys? Yep, the future movie star was in attendance at the 50th annual ceremony in honor of her best lead actress in a miniseries or movie nomination for her performance in "Gia." Though she didn't win, she still looked great in this show-stopping golden-hued dress with a pretty daring neckline. Keep reading for more late-'90s fashion...

