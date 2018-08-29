Forgotten celebrity couples of the Primetime Emmys

The Primetime Emmys are the prime time to make things red carpet official for many stars. But do you remember these once loved-up couples who walked the Emmys carpet hand-in-hand? In honor of the 2018 Emmys on Sept. 17, we're taking a look back at some of the award show's forgotten celebrity couples. First up? It's hard to picture Sarah Michelle Gellar with anyone other than Freddie Prinze Jr., but back in 1998, Sarah was dating Jerry O'Connell! Yep, two years before she started dating her "I Know What You Did Last Summer" co-star Freddie, Sarah and Jerry -- who went on to marry Rebecca Romijn -- were an item. The two attended the 1998 Emmys together. Keep reading for even more surprising Emmy couples of yesteryear!

