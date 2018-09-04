Red Carpet

Stars at their first Emmy Awards

Ron Galella / WireImage 1 / 25

There's a first time for everything and the Emmys are no exception! Some of Hollywood's biggest names were once newbies on the guest list for television's biggest night. Take Sarah Jessica Parker, for example. The 10-time Emmy nominee (and two-time winner for her work on "Sex and the City") attended her first Emmys ceremony in 1999. With the 70th Annual Emmy Awards set to air on Sept. 17, 2018, let's celebrate with a look at more stars at their very first Emmys...

RELATED: Best Emmy jewels of all time

Up NextEmmys on Social
Ron Galella / WireImage 1 / 25

There's a first time for everything and the Emmys are no exception! Some of Hollywood's biggest names were once newbies on the guest list for television's biggest night. Take Sarah Jessica Parker, for example. The 10-time Emmy nominee (and two-time winner for her work on "Sex and the City") attended her first Emmys ceremony in 1999. With the 70th Annual Emmy Awards set to air on Sept. 17, 2018, let's celebrate with a look at more stars at their very first Emmys...

RELATED: Best Emmy jewels of all time

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries