Stars at their first Emmy Awards

There's a first time for everything and the Emmys are no exception! Some of Hollywood's biggest names were once newbies on the guest list for television's biggest night. Take Sarah Jessica Parker, for example. The 10-time Emmy nominee (and two-time winner for her work on "Sex and the City") attended her first Emmys ceremony in 1999. With the 70th Annual Emmy Awards set to air on Sept. 17, 2018, let's celebrate with a look at more stars at their very first Emmys...

