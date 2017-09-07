Most controversial Emmy moments over the years

We watch the Emmy Awards to see the fierce fashion, to find out which of our favorite TV shows will take home statues and, of course, to witness the melodramas that plays out on the red carpet and stage. On Sept. 17, 2017, we'll get to watch the excitement unfold at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but to whet our whistle, Wonderwall.com is taking us back in time to revisit some of the most jaw-dropping moments in Emmy history... starting with an impromptu kiss that made TV viewers of the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards wonder if a crime was being committed. As Julia Louis-Dreyfus walked toward the stage to accept her award for best lead actress in a comedy for her work on "Veep," actor Bryan Cranston jumped in front of her, grabbed her and kissed the shocked star passionately. For viewers who were just tuning in, the kiss might have seemed like an unwanted advance, but audience members were in on the joke. Earlier, when Julia and Bryan presented the award for best lead actor in a comedy, Julia joked that Bryan looked oddly similar to an actor she worked with on "Seinfeld," which made Bryan remind her that he was that actor and that the two had even shared a kiss on-screen. Julia ignored him and continued presenting the award, so Bryan must've decided the only way to truly jog her memory was to reenact the smooch as she walked toward the stage. Upon accepting her Emmy, Julia joked "Um, yeah, he was on 'Seinfeld.'"

