Hundreds of Hollywood actors have appeared on soap operas with little fanfare, but only a few transformed their soap beginnings into longtime career success. One of those celebs is none other than Kelly Ripa. In celebration of her 48th birthday on Oct. 2, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the most successful soap stars of all time, starting with Kelly herself. She got her big break in 1990 when she was cast as Hayley Vaughan on "All My Children." Kelly left the show in 2002 and went on to become the beloved host of what's now called "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" -- a role she's held (alongside a few different co-hosts) for almost two decades. Kelly can credit "All My Children" for success in her personal life as well. She met her husband, Mark Consuelos, on the show and married him in 1996! Keep reading to see which other onetime soap stars have achieved major success...

