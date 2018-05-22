The love lives of the 'Saturday Night Live' cast and crew

We love "Saturday Night Live" for its hilarious, timely skits, famous guest stars, hit musical performers and, most importantly, its amazing cast. But when the curtain closes, who are they loving? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a peek at the behind-the-scenes love lives of current "SNL" stars plus some of our favorite alumni from years past. Keep reading to learn more...

RELATED: A timeline of everyone who's ever anchored "Weekend Update" on "SNL"