Taylor Swift's Best Red Carpet Looks

By Molly McGonigle

In a few short years, Taylor Swift has gone from a bubble gum pop singer to a bona fide country music starlet. As her star has risen, she has flaunted many glamorous, girly carpet looks on red carpets around the world. In honor of Taylor Swift's 22nd birthday on Dec. 13, click through to check out some of her best red carpet moments.

Taylor showed off her long legs at the premiere of "Easy A" in this strapless green Miu Miu dress.