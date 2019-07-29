The biggest music news of July 2019

A$AP Rocky charged with assault after Sweden brawl

A$AP Rocky spent three weeks in a Swedish jail cell following his July 3 arrest in Stockholm before he was finally charged with assault on July 25. The rapper and two other men allegedly kicked a man and beat him with a glass bottle during a late-June altercation, according to Swedish public prosecutor Daniel Suneson. The rapper, whose Swedish lawyer has denied reports that the music star was dealing with "inhumane conditions" in lockup, has professed his innocence, claiming that he was acting in self defense after being followed and attacked.

