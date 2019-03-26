A guide to all the live-action remakes of animated films

Nostalgia has been hitting us hard in recent years with numerous live action-remakes of animated films from our childhoods. In celebration of the release of "Dumbo" on March 29, 2019, Wonderwall.com is breaking down all the live-action remakes, starting with the Disney classic. 2019's "Dumbo" stars Colin Farrell as the caretaker of the titular newborn elephant that can fly. The Tim Burton-directed movie is loosely inspired by the 1941 animated film and co-stars Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Nico Parker and Alan Arkin. Keep reading for a guide to past, present and upcoming remakes!

