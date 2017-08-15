Hip-hop culture is a leitmotif in all of the best movies about rappers. From Biggie to Tupac and N.W.A, Hollywood has sought to capture the life and times of the most memorable rappers and their lifestyles to date. There are also a number of fictional rapper stories, like "Patti Cake$," which hits theaters on Aug. 18, 2017. To mark the film's release, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the best movies about rappers. Read on for more!

RELATED: Rappers of the '90s: Where are they now?