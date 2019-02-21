Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split following second cheating scandal, plus more celeb love life news for mid-February 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2019, starting with this doozy: On Feb. 19, TMZ broke the news that Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thomspon after she learned that he cheated ... again ... this time with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, during a Feb. 17 party at his house in Los Angeles while he was in town to spend Valentine's Day with Khloe and their daughter, True. According to the webloid, Tristan and Jordyn, who's also friends with Khloe, were "all over each other" and "making out" in front of everyone. Khloe reportedly found out about Tristan's bad behavior and immediately dumped him. "She has had enough," said a source. TMZ adds that according to its sources, "there's little chance for reconciliation." Us Weekly, meanwhile, reported that Khloe and Tristan "aren't speaking" in the wake of his latest act of infidelity, which the professional athlete called "FAKE NEWS" in a since-deleted tweet. Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq, however, commented "STRONG FACTS" on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram account after the YouTube channel reported that Jordyn "stayed at [Tristan's] house until approximately 7 a.m. " following their makeout session. (Khloe commented on the same post with a series of megaphone emojis, seemingly confirming the report.) According to Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, one of his writers saw Jordyn "all up in" Tristan's lap during the party, while he was "all over her touchy-feely." (It's unclear whether or not Jordyn and Tristan took things to the next level.) Then E! News reported on Feb. 20 that Jordyn met up with Tristan and his friends at a bar in Santa Monica, where they seemed "very flirty," before everyone headed back to his house to keep the party going. Multiple party guests reportedly texted Khloe about what was going on between Jordyn and her beau. "Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again," a source told E! News, though another insider characterized her as "angry more than she is sad." Yet another E! source said that the new mom "knows she deserves better" and "is done" with Tristan, who reportedly tried to deny that he'd been unfaithful when Khloe first confronted him, though he eventually copped to it. Keep reading for more on Tristan's latest cheating scandal, plus more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

