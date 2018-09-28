Lady Gaga's rumored engagement ring may cost $1 million, plus more news

Lady Gaga's pink mystery ring may be worth over a million

Though her possible engagement to Christian Carino remains unconfirmed, Lady Gaga has continued to show off a ginormous pink mystery ring on her left hand since the end of 2017. She most recently flashed the bling-bling at the Sept. 27 premiere of her new movie with Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born," in London, which prompted Page Six to further investigate the rock with an expert from a jewelry company called Brilliant Earth. "A natural pink diamond of this saturation and size would be very rare, easily costing over $1 million," Vice President Kathryn Money told the mag. "If made with a premium-quality pink sapphire, this ring would cost upwards of $100,000, depending on the characteristics of the specific gemstone." The exec also estimated that Gaga's sparkler likely weighs in between 11 and 13 carats, not including the 12 smaller diamonds surrounding the center stone. She believes the band is yellow gold, while the setting is made from white gold. Lady Gaga has been linked to Christian since early 2017, soon after she ended her engagement with "Chicago P.D." actor Taylor Kinney, who gave her a 15-carat heart-shaped ring. She allegedly gave it back after they split.

