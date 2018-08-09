Kourtney Kardashian dumps Younes Bendjima, plus more celeb love life updates for early August 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early August 2018, starting with this messy split... After nearly two years of dating, it's over for Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and boxer-turned-model Younes Bendjima, 25, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 7. Us Weekly and TMZ claimed that Kourtney is the one who ended things and revealed that Younes quickly moved on: On Aug. 6, he was photographed in Mexico getting very, very cozy with Jordan Ozuna, whom TMZ notes is a former Hooters waitress who's been linked to both Tyga and Justin Bieber. On Aug. 8, TMZ shed more light on the breakup, claiming that the mother of three actually dumped Younes during the second week of July not long after they returned from a lengthy vacation in Italy. TMZ was told that he headed off on another holiday without Kourtney during which he cheated on her, which led to the split. The breakup news comes just weeks after Younes made headlines for throwing shade at Kourtney on Instagram after she posted a sexy booty pic. One person who's happy about the split is Kourtney's ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick. "Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes," an insider told E! News. "Although he is happy in his relationship with Sofia [Richie], he never liked Younes for Kourtney."

RELATED: Notorious celeb cheating scandals