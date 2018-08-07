Mel B and her ex, Stephen Belafonte, have reportedly settled their drawn out and volatile divorce, and he couldn't be more excited about the outcome.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Stephen will get $5,000 a month in child support, which is in addition to the $15,000 a month he already gets in spousal support. The former Spice Girl is also on the hook for his lawyer's fees, which total $350,000.

The former couple has also agreed to sell their Hollywood Hills home and split the profits 50/50.

All of the domestic violence charges against Stephen have been dropped, and he will not lose any of his parental rights to his daughter with Mel, Madison.

After the settlement was made, Stephen posted a video to social media to celebrate.

"Getting out of my horrific, disastrous divorce court right now, and once again, all allegations dismissed of anything and all things dismissed," he said. "I went through a long year and a half, two years of being asked to give up rights to my daughter, financial things, and you know what, I stuck with it. There was nothing but lies told about me and those lies came to a halt for the second time for the second settlement. That means, guess what, it's settled, done."

Mel and Stephen's split was anything but pretty. She alleged domestic violence and sought a restraining order against him. He once claimed that she wanted him dead and sought a restraining order against her. He also once accused her of violating judge's orders.