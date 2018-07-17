The war between Mel B and her ex Stephen Belafonte is getting nastier and nastier.

According to the Daily Mail, the feuding pair was in court for five hours on July 16, having just come off a four-hour court hearing on July 13. During the court sessions, both asked for restraining orders against the other.

Stephen reiterated his previous claim that the "America's Got Talent" judge "wants him dead or thrown in jail." Mel, meanwhile, asked for her own restraining order, which could keep Stephen at least 100 yards away from her until the next hearing, which the judge set for August 6. Mel's attorney said Stephen's request was dismissed.

"All the items before the court today - including both restraining orders, the step parent visitation request and other issues involving finances - have been continued till August 6," a Los Angeles County Clerk told the Daily Mail.

Stephen helped raise Mel's 11-year-old daughter, Angel, during their 10-year marriage, and has asked for step-parent visitations with her. They also share 6-year-old daughter Madison.

Although their divorce was finalized late last year, Mel and Stephen have been warring over custody and financial issues. When their divorce paperwork went final, Mel agreed to pay her ex $15,000 a month in spousal support until December 2020. The former couple also agreed to split the proceeds of their former marital home in LA, worth an estimated $7 million (neither, however, is allowed to go inside the home). She also agreed to pay $200K of his attorney's fees.