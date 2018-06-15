A Los Angeles judge granted Mel B's request for a restraining order against her ex husband, Stephen Belafonte.

Getty Images North America

The Blast reported that Stephen is not allowed to be within 100 yards of the Spice Girls singer until their next hearing. Mel also asked the judge to order Stephen to stay away from her three daughters, but that request was denied.

Further, Mel's ex isn't allowed to record any communications he has with her.

The split between Mel and Stephen has been volatile, to say the least. Earlier this month, he sought a restraining order against her, arguing that she wants him dead or locked up.

"I am in fear of what [Mel B] will do next and what additional harm she will continue to cause me. [She] will stop at nothing to try and destroy me," he said.

Last November, Stephen agreed to destroy all the sex tapes he and Mel B had made during their relationship. They also settled their domestic violence case. In addition, it was agreed that Stephen would receive an unspecified amount of spousal support for the next three years, and that he and the "America's Got Talent" judge would share joint legal custody of their daughter, Madison.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In December, TMZ reported that new documents filed in their case revealed that Mel was set to pay Stephen $15,000 a month for the next three years, which adds up to $180K a year or $540K overall. She also agree to pay $200K of his attorneys' fees.

The former couple split in 2017 after 10 years of marriage.