Producer Stephen Belafonte, 43, has requested a restraining order against ex-wife Mel B (Melanie brown), saying that he feels she wants him dead or locked up, the Daily Mail is exclusively reporting.

BEI/Shutterstock

The film director also claims that the "America's Got Talent" judge has been disseminating lies about him in an effort to get him arrested or tossed in the slammer.

In court documents witnessed by DailyMail.com, which were filed to the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles, on Friday, June 1, Belafonte, 43, states that he was afraid of the former Spice Girl because she would be violent or wanted to hire someone to have him murdered.

BEI/Shutterstock

The former couple, who were married in Las Vegas in 2007, finalized their divorce of 10 years of marriage back in December, after a tough legal battle.

The Daily Mail also added that Belafonte said he was "in fear" that Mel B "may make good on her threats and desires to see me dead or thrown in jail on yet another false allegation or set-up."

He continued: "I am in fear of what [Mel B] will do next and what additional harm she will continue to cause me. [She] will stop at nothing to try and destroy me."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Belafonte also says, reports the Daily Mail, that he has been the victim of a tireless campaign, organized by Mel B, to "emotionally and psychologically abuse me, harass me, destroy me publicly and personally to the point where I have already been hospitalized twice due to my anxiety, stress and high blood pressure."

He credits Mel B's aforementioned actions with having caused his state of health to worsen, his lupus condition included.

"[Her] conduct has led to me receiving death threats," he has said, "threats of physical harm and has resulted in my inability to work in my field given the false allegations and lies [she] continues to perpetrate."

Belafonte alleges that third parties have advised him that Mel B has made said threats.

Ray Burmiston / Photoshot / Getty Images

"Given what has transpired so far in this case," he explained. "I honestly and truly believe that [she] will make good on her threats and desire to see me dead or either set up and falsely imprisoned."

The Daily Mail also reports that Belafonte grew fearful of his ex-wife when he ran into a music industry acquaintance, Derek Daniel, who claimed that he had seen Mel B a few weeks prior where she was "essentially soliciting him or someone he knew to kill me or have me thrown in jail."

Splash News

Finally, Belafonte added that he believes Mel B is "mentally unstable and would try and pay someone to have me killed and/or pay someone to trump up false allegations against me and have me falsely imprisoned, he said, adding, "[she] clearly has the financial ability to pay someone to try to physically harm me and/or set me up. I am in utter fear for my life and safety."