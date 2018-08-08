While appearing on James Corden's show, Kris Jenner wore a huge diamond ring on that all-important finger, but she refused to talk about it, despite hinting that she and her beau, Corey Gamble, are engaged.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Tuesday, the host simply asked her if she and her man of four years were engaged. James gave the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch two options: She could either answer the question of eat a cricket.

"No, I'm not gonna answer," she said, as she began picking through a bowl of crickets.

"The ring's right there, it's a bit of a, it's a real giveaway," James said.

CBS

Kris countered, "This isn't the ring."

James said back, "But there is a ring!"

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV star laughed loudly and put a cricket in her mouth to avoid answering the question.

The non-denial is now only fueling speculation that Kris, 62, and Corey, 37, are headed to the altar.

The duo began dating in 2014, but few believed the romance would actually work, especially given the fact that Corey is younger than both Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. But, the duo seems genuinely happy.

Wedding rumors have surrounded the duo for years. In 2017, Ellen DeGeneres asked Kris if marriage was in the cards.

"You know, I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well," she said. "So I don't know. You never know."