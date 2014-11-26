Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble continue to get more serious day by day.

Having already met and hung out with Kris' family on numerous occasions, Corey seems to be also getting the approval from the Kardashian matriarch's friends.

Corey, Justin Bieber's tour manager, had already met some of Kris' buddies (he hung out with Faye Resnick at Kris' Las Vegas birthday) but on Nov. 25, while dining at Los Angeles' Craig's restaurant, he met a few others, including "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

"The whole family loves him," a source told E! News. Kris, the source said, "is having fun and is so attracted to him."

After dinner, Kris and Corey packed on the PDA at Hollywood hot spots Nice Guy and Bootsy Bellows nightclub, where the couple smooched throughout the night.

"Kris was in a great mood and looked happy. Kris was all smiles the entire night," an onlooker told E! "Kris' cheeks probably hurt from smiling so much. There is no hiding how smitten she is with Corey!"