It's over between "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lizzie Rovsek and her estranged husband Christian — she's filed for divorce.

JB Lacroix / WireImage

This is actually the second time she's sought a split. According to The Blast, Lizzie first filed for divorce in October 2017, but she didn't do anything to further the divorce along (including serve him documentation), so her case was dismissed. According to The Blast and Page Six, she's now served Christian with divorce papers.

The couple, who were married for eight years, share two children, Kingston and Preston.

"We have been struggling in our marriage for years and have decided to seek divorce. While we wanted to keep this situation as private and quiet as possible for the sake of our children and family, we no longer feel we can keep this situation hidden from the public eye," the couple told The Blast. "We have known each other since we were 22 years old and we have the utmost respect and love for each other. We are trying to navigate this as gracefully as possible. We will continue to have the best interest for our kids and for each other."

SplashNews.com

The former "Housewives" star's rep, Hunter Frederick, said, "Christian and Lizzie are doing their best to walk through this deeply personal and painful situation with as much grace as possible. They would ask for your prayers and privacy for their family during this deeply personal matter."

There was speculation earlier this year that the duo may reconcile after they were pictured looking cozy in Paris, but it wasn't meant to be.

Lizzie has had several stints on "Housewives." She was a main cast member in season 9; the following season she appeared as a "friend" to the cast; in season 12 she appeared as a "guest" on the show.

In June, former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino and her husband, Jim, ended their marriage. Late last year, "RHOC" stars David and Shannon Beador split.