Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino and her husband are calling it quits on their marriage.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Jim Bellino, who was also featured on the Bravo show, filed for divorce on June 21. He cited irreconcilable differences and "TBD" as their date of separation.

The couple married in April 2005.

In his divorce filing, Jim asked for joint legal and physical custody of their three kids — James and twins Melania and Mackenna — but added that he wants her to pay him spousal support.

Alexis is quite active on social media, but Jim hadn't been on her Instagram since April.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This will be Alexis' second divorce.

Alexis joined "Real Housewives" in the show's fifth season, but left the show in 2013.