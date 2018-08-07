Why Angelina Jolie wants to be single ASAP, plus more news

Angelina Jolie's new lawyer wants a divorce decree for Angie and Brad

There may finally be some forward motion in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing divorce case, thanks to a new attorney for Angelina who just filed documents requesting a final divorce decree before the end of 2018. According to TMZ, the new lawyer, who is likely set to replace Laura Wasser, claims Brad has failed to pay "meaningful child support" over the two years Angie and Brad have been separated. Instead, they've apparently had an "informal arrangement" about child support -- and Angie's lawyer says Brad has not held up his end of the bargain. The lawyer is asking for a formal child support order that would be retroactive against what Angie says Brad owes. The pair's divorce has been drawn out primarily because the two can't seem to come to an agreement on terms of custody for their six children. This week, a source even told E! News the two were "not even close" to a final divorce. "They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process," the insider said. "There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet." Brad and Angelina had come to an agreement on a custody situation prior to this summer, but when Angie took on a new project that required her to be in Europe during the filming process, she asked to take all the children with her for the entire shoot. A judge handling the case decided it would be dangerous for the children's wellbeing for them to move so far away from their dad for an extended period of time, telling Angie he believes it is "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

