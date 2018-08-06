Kendall Jenner's dog accused of biting a child, plus, more news

Police intervene after incident with Kendall Jenner's dog

Kendall Jenner could be in hot water after an incident involving her Doberman Pinscher. After enjoying a low-key Sunday morning with the pooch and her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons, at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 5, Kendall was pegged as the responsible party for an injury a woman claims her young daughter sustained courtesy of the Doberman. TMZ reports police were called to the deli after the dog allegedly "nipped" the girl as she dined with her mom on the restaurant's patio. The mother complained that Kendall and Ben split without offering to share their contact info after the daughter encountered the dog. According to a TMZ source close to Kendall, the dog was merely startled by the little girl and never made physical contact with her. A source told People a similar story, saying Kendall didn't leave until she was sure the dog, who was wearing a harness at the time, had not bitten the little girl. Although the girl only required ice for her injury, the case was reportedly referred to Animal Control after the police deemed it to have been a civil matter.

