Thomas Markle hasn't spoken to his daughter, Duchess Meghan, in nearly two months and is desperate to get in contact with her again.

In his latest interview, he tells Britain's The Sun that if their relationship doesn't improve soon, he's prepared to fly to Britain to try to track her down.

"If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land -- I want to see my daughter. I'm thinking about it. I don't care whether she is p---ed off at me or not," he said.

It seems clear that Meghan -- and the royal family -- are indeed unhappy and upset with him, likely because he continues to grant interviews to the media and air their dirty laundry despite their previous requests that he not speak to the press.

"I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of my­self. I'd find a hotel room and try to reach them," Thomas explained to The Sun's James Beal, who sat down with the retired Hollywood lighting director in Rosarito, Mexico, where the 73 year old lives in retirement.

In a video clip from the interview posted on The Sun's website, Thomas insisted, "I would like my relationship with Meghan to be like father and daughter, like we've always been."

But he admits that's proved difficult since he's been shut out. "Since the interview, I've had no way of contacting her at all," Thomas said.

It's unclear which interview he's referring to, as he repeatedly spoke to TMZ before and after Meghan and Prince Harry's May royal wedding -- which he missed as he recovered from a heart attack in the wake of a paparazzi photo scandal that saw him posing for set-up photos -- then sat down for a lengthy live interview, for which he was paid, with ITV's Piers Morgan in June.

"The phone number that I call, it doesn't work anymore. The, I guess, liaison with the royal family never answers back. And there's no address I can write to so I have no way of contacting my daughter," Thomas told The Sun.

If he could get through to Meghan, he said, "my message would be I love you, I miss you, I'm sorry for anything that went wrong. I just want to add I want to be her child's grandfather, and I want to be near them. I want to be a part of their life. I'd like to put out differences behind us and get together. I miss you very much."

Thomas had harsher words for Prince Harry. "If I had a message for Harry, it's get over it. I'm your new father-in-law." As for the royal family itself, Thomas said, "My answer to the royal family is I'm Meghan Markle's dad. We're just a family now."

Thomas said he still hopes to be introduced to Meghan's new grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. "I still want to meet the queen. If she'll meet Donald Trump, why not me?" he said. "I'd like to be treated by the royal family like Meghan's father. I should be regarded with the respect of any other father of the bride."

Though Thomas acknowledges that things are in a bad place, he also made it clear that he does not believe it is entirely his doing. "It's sad that it's got to this point. I'm sorry it's come to this. Yes, some of it is my fault. But I've already made it clear that I'm paying for this for the rest of my life," he said.

As for what Meghan and Harry think of her father's latest interview, The Sun reported that Kensington Palace has declined to comment.

A day earlier, The Sun on Sunday published another part of its interview with Thomas in which he said he believed that Meghan is having a difficult time adjusting to her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

"My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile," Thomas told the British tabloid. "I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile -- this is a pained smile."

"It really worries me," he added. "I think she's under too much pressure. There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."