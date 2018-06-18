Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, was allegedly paid upwards of $60,000 to speak to a British morning show on Monday, according to a new report.

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Lainey Gossip claims that Thomas' daughter and Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle set up the interview with "Good Morning Britain," a show hosted by Piers Morgan, on June 18. Piers, for the record, wrote in the MailOnline that Thomas was paid a "relatively small fee," claiming the interview was more about "setting the record straight" than the money.

Lainey Gossip claims that fee was hardly "small" as Piers claims, but it was actually "in the neighborhood of $50,000-60,000."

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Regardless of the payout, it's likely that the royal family isn't too thrilled with the interview — Piers acknowledged that the Palace had no prior knowledge of the chat. Once on camera, Thomas spoke of his disappointment in missing the opportunity to walk Meghan down the aisle at the royal wedding, his paparazzi scandal and even discussions he had with Prince Harry.

Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Harry, according to Thomas, told him last year to "give Donald Trump a chance." Harry is also "open" to the Brexit experiment. The royals are not supposed to give their political opinions on really anything.

Perhaps the most ironic part of the interview, though, came when Thomas recalled conversations he had with Harry and Meghan in which they told him, "Don't talk to the press."

The interview came a day after Samantha not-so-surprisingly blasted the Duchess of Sussex (again) on Twitter.

"#HappyFathersDay to all of the self-sacrificing fathers who gave us everything that we are," she wrote, according to screengrabs obtained by The Sun. "#Humanitarians do not ignore their fathers... Meg."

She added, "Maybe a Father's Day visit after the PR stunt said a visit would happen, would be appropriate. Ya think? If you're so worried about Dad, demonstrate it."

In Thomas' chat, though, he heaped praise on Meghan, saying she's "a prize to [Harry], as well… My daughter was a princess since the day she was born."