Queen Elizabeth's meetings with 12 U.S. presidents: Photos

Queen Elizabeth II met with U.S. President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle in England on July 13, 2018, during his official visit to Britain. But he's far from the first American leader she's spent time with over the decades. The monarch has met with 12 of the last 13 U.S. presidents -- the exception being Lyndon B. Johnson, who infrequently traveled outside of America. (The queen should have met the former vice president at the funeral of John F. Kennedy, but she was unable to fly because she was pregnant with Prince Edward at the time.) Keep reading to see Elizabeth's historic meetings with every other POTUS from Trump to Truman...

