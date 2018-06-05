The royal family at Trooping the Colour through the years

The British royal family has become well-known for the pageantry of their weddings and the spectacle of their birth announcements, but there are other royal events that are just as awe-inspiring, such as the annual Trooping the Colour. The ceremony dates back to the time of King Charles II in the 17th century and is the official birthday celebration of the British sovereign. In anticipation of Prince Harry and new bride Meghan Markle's balcony debut at the 2018 Trooping the Colour festivities on June 9, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the ceremonies through the years, starting with this one in 1933. In this photo, Mary of Teck, Queen Consort to King George V, appears with daughter Princess Mary and Elizabeth, Duchess of York (the future Queen Mother) and granddaughter Princess Elizabeth of York (the future Queen Elizabeth II) at the Trooping the Colour ceremony at St. James's Palace in London on June 5, 1933. Keep reading to see dozens more photos from Trooping the Colours past!

