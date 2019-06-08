Trooping the Colour 2019: See the British royal family at the Queen's annual birthday celebration

The British royal family came together in London on Saturday, June 8, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, which dates back to the 17th century. The event marked Duchess Meghan's first official engagement since she and Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. (It also gave a skeptical looking Prince George some hilarious LOL pic opportunities.) Here, the queen, 93, is joined by Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince Andrew, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on a balcony as they watch the presentation. Keep clicking to see more of the best photos of the 2019 festivities ...

