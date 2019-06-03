The best photos from President Donald Trump's state visit with Queen Elizabeth II

On June 3, 2019, President Donald Trump headed to Britain to kick off a three-day state visit marked by pomp, circumstance and plenty of controversy as he criticized local leaders, weighed in on Brexit and spent time with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. Take a look at the best photos from the trip, starting with this shot of first lady Melania Trump and the president visiting Clarence House in London to take tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the first day of the American leader's state visit on June 3, 2019. Keep reading for more...

