Brad and Angelina's new custody drama and more ICYMI news

Angelina Jolie could lose primary custody of her kids if their dad, Brad Pitt, continues to be denied access. A judge ruled that if she doesn't help repair her children's relationship with her ex, she could be the one really hurting. New court documents reveal a judge's comments explaining that Brangelina's six children "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them." The judge adds that "it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother." The court even set up a detailed visitation schedule for Brad this summer and ordered that he be able to contact the kids on their cell phones at any time without interference from their mom. Further, the court issued a stern warning to Angelina: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]." Angie's team had a blistering response to the custody drama after multiple outlets accessed the court docs. "It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening. This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children," the statement from her camp read. "From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately."

RELATED: Celebs and their lookalike kids