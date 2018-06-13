Angelina Jolie's team is responding to a court mandate that requires her to help patch up the relationship between Brad Pitt and their children.

"It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening," a spokesperson for the actress told The Blast on June 13.

On June 12, court records were leaked indicating that Angelina could lose primary custody of she and Brad's six children. The documents obtained by The Blast say that "not having a relationship with their father is harmful" to the kids. The documents add that "it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

Those same court records revealed details of Brad's summer custody schedule.

"If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Angelina] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Brad]," the court told Angie, who split with Brad in 2016.

The court, however, is letting 16-year-old Maddox essentially decide how much time he wants to spend with Brad because he's older. In addition to Maddox, Brad and Angelina share Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

During the children's time with their father, Angelina is only allowed to call them one time, and she's forbidden from monitoring their cell phones.

In the new blistering statement, Angie's team argues that the reports are "misleading" and "not in the best interests of the children."

"From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately," the statement read.