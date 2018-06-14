Barry Manilow was rushed to the hospital after falling ill on Wednesday night, and he's been forced to cancel the opening weekend of his new Las Vegas residency show.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal said Barry was diagnosed with pneumonia and is being treated with antibiotics.

"I can't believe this is happening, " he said in a statement. "Our new show is ready, we're all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight."

The singer's "Manilow Live — The Hits Come Home" premiere weekend was scheduled to line up with his 75th birthday, which is June 17.

Barry officially announced the cancelation of his June 14-16 shows on Twitter.

"On the eve of a sold-out opening weekend at the Westgate Las Vegas, singer Barry Manilow was hospitalized and diagnosed with a bronchial infection," the statement said. "Manilow is under the care of the best doctors and being closely monitored and supervised."

He remains in the hospital, but the statement said he is "expected to be released in a few days and make a speedy recovery."

He is expected to return to the stage next weekend.