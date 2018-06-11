Rosie O'Donnell and her estranged -- and pregnant -- daughter Chelsea O'Donnell have reconciled.

"Yes, she is pregnant. [They] have reconnected," Rosie's rep told Page Six.

The two have had a complicated relationship for years.

Last September, Chelsea, 20, told the MailOnline that she was expecting with her now-estranged husband, Nick Alliegro. Neither the pregnancy nor the relationship lasted.

"It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child's life -- and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest," Chelsea said at the time when she claimed she was pregnant. "Rosie and I don't have a relationship anymore. I don't think it can ever be mended. I really don't think there is any hope for our relationship."

However, according to Radar Online, Chelsea has ditched Nick and is expecting a child with her new boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa.

Last week, Jacob posted images of Chelsea, her baby bump and sonogram images.

"Loves of my life," he wrote. "Can't wait to meet my little one."

It will be Chelsea's first child. Jacob indicated on Facebook that Chelsea is due in January 2019.

Rosie and Chelsea's topsy-turvy relationship hit a new low last year when Chelsea accused her famous mom of abuse, telling The Daily Mail that Rosie once locked her in her bedroom and threatened to attack her with a wine bottle.

Rosie vehemently denied any incident ever took place and chalked it up to another "sold lie," implying that her daughter had been paid to make up tales.

The alleged incident occurred in 2015. After that, a chain reaction started during which Chelsea went missing for several days. At the time, Rosie said her daughter suffered from mental illness. Chelsea was later found with an older man she met online -- and she claimed her mom knew where she was all along.

On the day that Chelsea turned 18, she moved to Wisconsin to live with her birth mother. But in 2016, Rosie and Chelsea reunited and all seemed well.

In October 2016, it was reported that Chelsea had secretly married Nick several months earlier when they discovered that Chelsea was pregnant. She reportedly suffered a miscarriage a few weeks later.

"I told Rosie about the miscarriage but she never seemed to care or even asked any questions, like it didn't matter to her," Nick told The Daily Mail at the time.

The former host of "The View" denied all the allegations and sent a very lengthy response to The Daily Mail in which she said Chelsea is "mentally ill" and making up lies for money.