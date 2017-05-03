The reconciliation honeymoon period between Rosie O'Donnell and her 19-year-old daughter Chelsea is over.

The topsy-turvy relationship has hit a new low with Chelsea accusing her famous mom of abuse, telling The Daily Mail that Rosie once locked her in her bedroom and threatened to attacked her with a wine bottle.

Rosie vehemently denies any incident took place, chalking it up to another "sold lie," implying that her daughter was paid to make up tales.

The alleged incident occurred in 2015. After that a chain reaction started in which Chelsea went missing for several days and Rosie said her daughter suffered from mental illness. Chelsea, though, says Rosie knew where she was all along.

"It was pretty late at night," Chelsea told the U.K.-based publication of that fateful night. "A couple of weeks prior, I had gotten a tattoo. [Rosie] had spyware on my phone so she could see pretty much everything I did. She called me into her room and asked me about the tattoo. I denied it. She asked me to take off my clothes — she didn't know where [the tattoo] was — to show her and I refused."

Chelsea, who is adopted, continued, "She picked up a wine bottle and started chasing me, trying to take off my clothes. She told me if I didn't show her, if I tried to leave, that she would hit me with the wine bottle, call the police and tell them that I had attacked her. She was holding it above her head and coming after me in her room. She kept trying to run after me and saying that if she really wanted to she could kill me, she's that strong."

"She ended up pulling my shirt up and seeing [the tattoo]," she said. "Then I left. I didn't see her for the rest of the night."

Rosie never actually hit her daughter, Chelsea said, but went on to say the mother-daughter relationship became irreparable.

On the day that Chelsea turned 18, she moved to Wisconsin to live with her birth mother. But, last summer, Rosie and Chelsea reunited and all seemed well.

In October 2016 it was reported that Chelsea had secretly married a man 12 years her senior named Nick Alliegro. It turns out, the couple actually secretly got married in July 2016 after they discovered she was pregnant. Chelsea reportedly suffered a miscarriage a few weeks later.

"I told Rosie about the miscarriage but she never seemed to care or even asked any questions, like it didn't matter to her," Nick told The Daily Mail.

The "View" host has denied all the allegations and sent a very, very lengthy response to the Daily Mail in which she says Chelsea is "mentally ill" and making up lies for money.

Rosie said her daughter is "very sick," "not capable of truth or reason," and had not been in touch with anyone since "her husband tried to extort 9000 dollars from this family the day after the lesion in her frontal lobe was detected."